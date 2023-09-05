Google SGE Drops Local Results (5 Local Pack)

When Google launched its Search Generative Experience, the AI-powered answer embedded local results from Google Business Profiles in a local pack. In fact, it was a "five pack" but now, Google is no longer showing the local pack at all - at least at the time I wrote this story.

Here is a screenshot from a tweet I posted above this back then:

I should get a haircut but I honestly don't pay more than $20-25 in my area, not sure what this is about. I do like the 5 pack (no longer a 3 paack) pic.twitter.com/YWVWbrOEs0 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 25, 2023

Truth is, this local pack was redundant to what Google showed directly below the AI-powered answer. Google would show a "three pack" in the main traditional search results, and it would often be redundant to what was shown in the AI-SGE answer.

Now, when I do similar queries, it no longer shows local pack results fro Google Business Profiles in the AI-powered answer.

This was first spotted by Andy Simpson who posted this on X:

I can't even find a good pizza 😏 pic.twitter.com/ONYcOaWopO — Andy Simpson 🇬🇧 (@ndyjsimpson) August 31, 2023

Yep, I cannot trigger local packs in the AI-powered answer within Google SGE.

When I first do the query, it now asks me if I want an AI answer but right below that is the traditional local pack. Here is a screenshot, click to enlarge it:

Then if I generate it, Google SGE does not include the local pack, like it did, in the AI-answer:

I think this makes sense, Google does not need to show it twice in the search results. So I don't think this is a bug, but I think this is Google testing SGE interfaces to see what works best for local-intent queries.

Update at 4pm ET: Seems like it is now showing the local pack in SGE.