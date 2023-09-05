Google SGE Drops Local Results (5 Local Pack)

Sep 5, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Robot Edward Scissorhands Google Logo

When Google launched its Search Generative Experience, the AI-powered answer embedded local results from Google Business Profiles in a local pack. In fact, it was a "five pack" but now, Google is no longer showing the local pack at all - at least at the time I wrote this story.

Here is a screenshot from a tweet I posted above this back then:

Truth is, this local pack was redundant to what Google showed directly below the AI-powered answer. Google would show a "three pack" in the main traditional search results, and it would often be redundant to what was shown in the AI-SGE answer.

Now, when I do similar queries, it no longer shows local pack results fro Google Business Profiles in the AI-powered answer.

This was first spotted by Andy Simpson who posted this on X:

Yep, I cannot trigger local packs in the AI-powered answer within Google SGE.

When I first do the query, it now asks me if I want an AI answer but right below that is the traditional local pack. Here is a screenshot, click to enlarge it:

click for full size

Then if I generate it, Google SGE does not include the local pack, like it did, in the AI-answer:

click for full size

I think this makes sense, Google does not need to show it twice in the search results. So I don't think this is a bug, but I think this is Google testing SGE interfaces to see what works best for local-intent queries.

Forum discussion at X.

Update at 4pm ET: Seems like it is now showing the local pack in SGE.

Previous story: Google Local Negative Reviews Hack Leads To Harassment & Abuse
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus