New Google Business Profiles Video Verification Troubleshooting & FAQs

Google has posted a list of troubleshooting and FAQs around the Google Business Profiles video verification method. As you know, you can verify your business in Google Business Profiles through a number of methods, from snail mail to video verification and Kara from the Google Business Profiles team posted some troubleshooting and FAQs for the video method.

This was posted in the Google Business Profiles Help Forums:

My business doesn’t have a physical location, how can I complete verification via video upload?

The video should include equipment you use for your business (such as a branded vehicle, branded marketing materials, the workspace, tools and equipment, business registration, invoices, utility bills or other documents with your business name).

I’ve already uploaded a video but the product is asking me to upload again. What should I do?

If you already uploaded a video but you’re being told to upload again then your video wasn’t accepted. Please make a new video and make sure it meets all of the requirements (consider adding more proof and more examples).

Please be patient and try uploading again. In many instances it will go through when you try again!

Merchants should always attempt the verification method available in the product before reaching out to support. There is not much assistance the team can provide unless a verification attempt has been made. You can get more information about video verification here.

It must be one continuous video

Capture outside signs of your business location (if you have one). Examples include your street’s name, nearby businesses, or the area around your business.

Business or equipment. To show that your business is at this Google Maps location, capture your operations. Examples include stock for sale, branded equipment, marketing materials, and tools you use to serve your customers.

Proof of management. To show that you’re authorized to represent your business, capture your access to employee-only items or areas. Examples include a cash register, kitchen, storage room, or non-sensitive business documents. You can also use your keys to open your facility.

I made a video but it won’t upload. What should I do?I have questions. How can I get help?What are the video requirements?

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Help Forums.