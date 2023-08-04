Google Search Generative Experience From Google Cards

It looks like Google recently added a "from Google" card to the Google Search Generative Experience AI-generated answer section. This is when Google sources from its own data, like Google Business Profiles, Merchant Center and other Google-owned properties.

Glenn Gabe spotted this and posted on Twitter saying, "I don't remember seeing this language used in the carousel or the bear claw when Google's knowledge graph provided information for an answer. Interesting card provided there." It seems new to me too!

Here are his two screenshots of this and I can replicate this both on desktop and mobile interfaces:

Nicholas McDonough replied to Glenn saying, "Looks like a recent change" and then shared this other format "from brand and stores" pulling likely from Merchant Center?

Also from Juan González Villa:

