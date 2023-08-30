Google Search Snippet "Mentioned In" Carousel Feature

Aug 30, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Woman Park Bench Reading Paper Google Logo

Google seems to be testing a new Google Search snippet carousel titled "mentioned in." Under the main search result snippet, you can expand a new section called "mentioned in" that loads a carousel of snippets that show you what other websites this website is mentioned in.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted this on X and wrote, "Whoa, this is interesting timing. Right after announcing removal of FAQ rich results, Google is testing a 'mentioned in' drop-down. Clicking 'mentioned in' links takes you to the content shown in the snippet using scroll-to-text."

Here is the GIF he shared of this in action:

Google Mentioned In Snippet Carosuel

Here are static images he posted over here:

Closed:

click for full size

Opened:

click for full size

Here are others who see this feature, and note, some do not see the arrow-down button to show the carousel, some see it open by default.

We've seen mentioned in within local business profiles and kind of in top stories tickers but this is a new version, I think.

Forum discussion at X.

Previous story: Google: If A Page Is Indexed Then It Was Rendered By Google (Even Refreshes)
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus