Google Search Snippet "Mentioned In" Carousel Feature

Google seems to be testing a new Google Search snippet carousel titled "mentioned in." Under the main search result snippet, you can expand a new section called "mentioned in" that loads a carousel of snippets that show you what other websites this website is mentioned in.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted this on X and wrote, "Whoa, this is interesting timing. Right after announcing removal of FAQ rich results, Google is testing a 'mentioned in' drop-down. Clicking 'mentioned in' links takes you to the content shown in the snippet using scroll-to-text."

Here is the GIF he shared of this in action:

Here are static images he posted over here:

Closed:

Opened:

Here are others who see this feature, and note, some do not see the arrow-down button to show the carousel, some see it open by default.

Is this a new feature? pic.twitter.com/oiJnJ5mcD3 — Rebekah Edwards | Content-Led SEO (@rebekah_creates) August 29, 2023

ooooh...this is an interesting example of EEAT on the SERP for @Moz



Where we see third-party quotes showing underneath search results. Great for verifying a trusted source if it says something good!



It's the first time I've seen it but...is this new? @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/z35cSWCh7N — Crystal Carter (she/her) (@CrystalontheWeb) August 30, 2023

We've seen mentioned in within local business profiles and kind of in top stories tickers but this is a new version, I think.

