Google Search Testing New Icons For About This Result Snippet

Aug 24, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google is testing replacing the three vertical dot button for the About This Result feature in the Google Search results with the circle i button and, previously covered, triangular dot button and a question mark icon.

Here is what I normally see:

Here is what Shameem Adhikarath spotted with the circle i button as he posted on Twitter:

Here is the triangular dots alternative we covered before:

Here is a question mark icon instead from Saket Gupta on Twitter:

Vlad Rappoport also spotted this:

Here are more examples of that new circle i button, which we would typically see on the mobile interface in the Google App to learn more about a web page:

