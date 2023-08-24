Google Search Testing New Icons For About This Result Snippet

Google is testing replacing the three vertical dot button for the About This Result feature in the Google Search results with the circle i button and, previously covered, triangular dot button and a question mark icon.

Here is what I normally see:

Here is what Shameem Adhikarath spotted with the circle i button as he posted on Twitter:

Here is the triangular dots alternative we covered before:

Here is a question mark icon instead from Saket Gupta on Twitter:

Vlad Rappoport also spotted this:

Caught this yesterday on desktop – Google testing question mark icons for its 'About This Result' feature. cc: @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/oa3EPS5dih — Vlad Rappoport (@vladrpt) August 23, 2023

Here are more examples of that new circle i button, which we would typically see on the mobile interface in the Google App to learn more about a web page:

Just noticed that the three dots (⋮) have been replaced with a new icon for "About This Result" section across search results, including People Also Ask (PAA) and Related Searches.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/wKrYdEG9ot — Shameem Adhikarath (@shemiadhikarath) August 22, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.