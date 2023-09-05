Google: Content Quality Is Not About Typos But Overall Quality

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to rankings, Google doesn't really care too much about typos here and there but rather the overall quality of the site's content. I guess I am in luck on this sight (did that on purpose), don't you think?

Michael Lewittes asked John Mueller, "would content from a multinational reporting staff suffer in rankings because their articles in English are not always as fluent as from native speakers? Wondered because a niche site I love has experts from around the globe."

John Mueller of Google replied on X, "I'd see it more as a matter of overall quality. Our systems wouldn't count typos, for instance. Also, this is all relative to the rest of the search results that they care about."

We covered this before where John said typos won't count against you with Google Search.

Here are those new tweets:

I'd see it more as a matter of overall quality. Our systems wouldn't count typos, for instance. Also, this is all relative to the rest of the search results that they care about. — John likes changing profile names #26/6 (@JohnMu) September 1, 2023

Here are the old tweets:

It's always good to fix known issues with a site, but Google's not going to count your typsos. — John likes changing profile names #26/6 (@JohnMu) May 28, 2018

So what is quality and how does one hurt their quality if it is not typos? I suspect it is more about does the site/writers know what they are talking about. Not if they make a typo here and there. Does the reader gain anything from reading the content? Is the content helpful?

Forum discussion at X.