Google: Human Oversight For AI Generated Content Is Important

Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, said it is important that there is human oversight when it comes to using AI-generated content. He said this on Twitter after speaking at the Google Search Central Live event in San Francisco last night.

Danny Sullivan wrote, "right now, there are well-recognized issues with AI-generated content, so human oversight is important if using it to create content."

Here is the context Edward Hyatt quoting Sullivan as saying that one day AI might write content as well or better than those with PhDs. Danny explained the AI is not there yet and it is noticeable, so human overnight is important:

In case I wasn’t clear (and I know I was talking fast), I didn’t say this. I was saying maybe one day it might be, but right now, there are well recognized issues with AI generated content, so human oversight is important if using it to create content. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 10, 2023

