New Google Business Profiles Pets Attribute (Are Dogs Allowed)

Google has added a new attribute to Google Business Profiles. This one is titled "Pets" and you can specify if dogs are allowed inside and/or if dogs are allowed outside your business establishment.

I do not yet see this "Pets" attribute on my business profile but Claudia Tomina posted this on Twitter as she sees it:

It makes me wonder if Google will add more pets attributes and if so, does the business gain a new icon on its Google Business Profile, like you have for some other business attributes? I suspect not because this is not like business identity attributes but maybe it is more like the recycling attribute which does get an icon on the business listing.

You do get this text label:

Forum discussion at Twitter.