Google: Maybe Don't Let Google Search Index Your AI Chatbot Output

With all these AI chatbots out there now, Google Search seems to be seeing more and more of them publishing AI-generated outputted content in the wild. And if you don't want Google indexing that content, make sure to block Googlebot from seeing that content.

John Mueller of Google posted a PSA on Twitter saying, "PSA - If you've implemented an AI chatbot on your site, and you don't want its output to be seen as a part of your site for indexing: use a robotted iframe, a robotted JavaScript file / resource, or at maybe use data-nosnippet to block it in the snippet."

Now, John is not saying outright that it is a bad thing to have your AI chatbot content discoverable by Google Search. He is saying if you don't want that AI chatbot content discoverable by Google Search, then block it.

If you do not validate and trust the output of that content will be the same level of quality as your other content, then maybe be safe and don't let Google discover, crawl and index that content.

How do you do that? John said, "use a robotted iframe, a robotted JavaScript file / resource, or at maybe use data-nosnippet to block it in the snippet" methods to do so.

PSA - If you've implemented an AI chatbot on your site, and you don't want your its output to be seen as a part of your site for indexing: use a robotted iframe, a robotted JavaScript file / resource, or at maybe use data-nosnippet to block it in the snippet. — John Mueller (official) · #NotABot (@JohnMu) August 7, 2023

