Screenshots Of Google Search Console News Showcase Filters & Reports

Aug 28, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google News Room

A while ago, we reported that Google Search Console will gain specific reports for Google News Showcase and it now seems Google is testing this in the wild. Clara Soteras shared some screenshots of these reports on Twitter and she shared an email and additional screenshots with me directly that I can post here.

The email she received, reportedly from Google, read:

We wanted to give you an early notice on an upcoming change on how we report your News Showcase data. Up until this point, we shared a monthly report via email that contained 4 weeks worth of metrics. We are excited to announce that we will soon be launching a reporting solution which will enable you to track your metrics yourself via self-serve tools. Panel-level insights will be available in Publisher Center while your aggregate, publication-level data will be visible in Search Console for you to review whenever you please.

This was sent via The Google News Showcase Team.

Here are some of the reports Clara Soteras shared with me of the Google News Showcase filters and reports in Search Console.

Filter for News Showcase in the News performance report

Google Search Console News Performance News Showcase

Filter for News Showcase in the Discover performance report:

Google Search Console Discover Performance News Showcase

Another filter:

Google Search Console News News Showcase

And this overlay card, that looks like how Google Search Console Insights shows data:

Google Search Console News Showcas Card

Here are Clara's tweets with more images:

Others are also now seeing this as well:

News Showcase is not available in all countries and for all publishers, so most of us wouldn't see this yet or at all.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: August 25, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus