Screenshots Of Google Search Console News Showcase Filters & Reports

A while ago, we reported that Google Search Console will gain specific reports for Google News Showcase and it now seems Google is testing this in the wild. Clara Soteras shared some screenshots of these reports on Twitter and she shared an email and additional screenshots with me directly that I can post here.

The email she received, reportedly from Google, read:

We wanted to give you an early notice on an upcoming change on how we report your News Showcase data. Up until this point, we shared a monthly report via email that contained 4 weeks worth of metrics. We are excited to announce that we will soon be launching a reporting solution which will enable you to track your metrics yourself via self-serve tools. Panel-level insights will be available in Publisher Center while your aggregate, publication-level data will be visible in Search Console for you to review whenever you please.

This was sent via The Google News Showcase Team.

Here are some of the reports Clara Soteras shared with me of the Google News Showcase filters and reports in Search Console.

Filter for News Showcase in the News performance report

Filter for News Showcase in the Discover performance report:

Another filter:

And this overlay card, that looks like how Google Search Console Insights shows data:

Here are Clara's tweets with more images:

🔴Novedades en Google Search Console



Los publishers están de enhorabuena. Desde hoy GSC ya permite filtrar los datos de News Showcase en Discover y News.



Además también se muestran datos de CTR, clicks y views en cada panel del Publisher Center.#news #gsc #google pic.twitter.com/HdwAeq6Fmj — Clara Soteras (@ClaraSoteras) August 25, 2023

Others are also now seeing this as well:

Latest in Google Search Console: 'News Showcase' Search appearance filter has launched in the Discover/Google News reports.



First spotted by @ClaraSoteras, it's now showing for a large news client of mine (not pictured) that is eligible.



Docs also updated. Awesome new addition! pic.twitter.com/Kxk4Kw9KHy — Brodie Clark (@brodieseo) August 26, 2023

News Showcase is not available in all countries and for all publishers, so most of us wouldn't see this yet or at all.

