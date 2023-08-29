Google: Core Updates Do Not Impact Autocomplete Search Predictions

Google said that core updates have no impact on what Google shows in the autocomplete search predictions or suggestions. Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison was asked about this and he said no, there is no impact.

The question was asked by Tony Hill who wrote, "are the predictions in Google Autocomplete affected by Core Updates?" He added, "I'm curious if site owners could see noticeable changes in traffic due to changes in the queries showing up in Autocomplete predictions and not necessary rankings."

Danny Sullivan from Google replied on X with one word, "No."

Here are those tweets:

No. — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) August 28, 2023

Good to know.

