Google Search Tests Star Store Badge

Google is testing replacing the "top quality store" badge with a "star store" badge in the search results. Previously it was a "Trusted Store" badge but that was replaced by the "top quality store" badge.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark who posted some screenshots on Twitter:

This is what it should show:

I zoomed into this new label so you can see it more clearly:

Brodie wrote, "Google is now showing new icons & labels for stores that meet the Top Quality Store requirements. This same mobile test has appeared in the past, with the new additions being the 'Star Store' label and the icons themselves."

The Google Trusted Stores program to all U.S. merchants back in 2012, along with that came a badge in the search results to make those listings stand out. FYI - here is how to qualify for this trusted store badge.

Forum discussion at Twitter.