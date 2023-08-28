Google Search Generative Experience Local Results Gain More Link Cards

Aug 28, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
The new Google Search Generative Experience now shows more links and link cards in the local results interface for some users. The link cards show below the listing and also at the top right of the map interface in the SGE interface on both desktop and mobile.

This was spotted by Andy Simpson and he posted this video on Twitter showing those new link cards for the local results:

He also shared the mobile interface, here are those tweets:

The link cards are the new formats after Google removed the older link formats in the SGE results.

