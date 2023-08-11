Google Tests Colored +Topics Search Bar Refinements

Google is testing using colors for the +topic search bar refinements, those bubble buttons you sometimes get under this search bar in Google Search. I see normal white buttons, then grey, blue and green, but I am sure there are more.

This was spotted by Ethan Lazuk who informed me of this on Twitter but I can replicate it in some mobile browsers (not all) and here are the various colors I saw. You can click on the images to enlarge, if you like:

Normal:

Grey:

Green:

Blue:

This was not in the SGE interface for me, but I do wonder if Google is trying to get the topic in design sync with each other?

I am not sure if I like it or not.

Forum discussion at Twitter.