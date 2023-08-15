New Google Merchant Center 3D Model Link [virtual_model_link] Attribute

Google has a new 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute, or at least new documentation on the 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute. This lets you provide 3D and/or AR models of your products for Google to display in search.

Emmanuel Flossie spotted this first and the new help documentation is over here. It says, "Use the 3D model link [virtual_model_link] attribute to provide more visuals for your product. A 3D model can help shoppers see your product from different angles on Google Search on mobile. They can also use augmented reality to see how your product looks in their space."

Google said you can use this attribute for shoes and home goods and that the attribute is limited to products sold in the US.

Merchants can create 3D and AR models of their products on their own or with the help of a partner. The list of Google's partners include:

Here is the GIF on that help page:

You can see the technical details on how to implement this on your site over here.

