More Links Now Displaying In Google Search Console's Links Report

A couple of weeks ago we reported that there was a bug with the Google Search Console link report. Google's John Mueller eventually confirmed the issue and said a fix will come out soon. This morning (I checked several times per day since then) I am seeing a small increase in the number of links being reported by the link report.
So maybe, just maybe, a fix is rolling out for the Google Search Console links report...
Here is what I see this morning, about 250,000 links, which is up from 214,000 links from before:
In June 2023 I showed 214,000 links:
Here is a screenshot from July 2022 showing 550,000 links:
October 2019 at 1.2 million links:
August 2018 at 2.5 million links:
Here is where John Mueller of Google confirmed the issue:
To update here, we did find something; your links haven't been given the disallow treatment, fed to a panda, 410'ed, hit by premature link rot, or gotten ghosted by Googlebot. Hopefully it'll be resolved this week. Thanks for your patience & sorry for the back & forth.— John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 24, 2023
We're aware of an issue in the links report for some sites, I'm hopeful that things will be back soon (might be next week though).— John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) July 28, 2023
Are you all seeing an improvement in the links being reported in the Google Search Console link report?
Update: John Mueller confirmed it on Twitter:
Yeah, I think it should be ok now. This is just a reporting thing, FWIW, it doesn't have anything to do with how search results work (I don't think you mentioned it as such - thanks! but I could imagine folks assuming it's a ranking update, etc -- which it isn't).— John Mueller (official) · Not #30D (@JohnMu) August 4, 2023
