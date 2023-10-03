Bing Tests Showing Number Of Visits On Search Ads Per Month

Oct 3, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (1) by | Filed Under Microsoft Bing Ads (formerly adCenter)
Bing seems to be testing showing the number of people who visited a website listed in a search ad. The ad in the Bing Search results says X "visitors in the past month."

Here is a screenshot that Khushal Bherwani posted on X of this feature:

Google has shown in search results if you visited a website before, even in sitelinks. Heck, Google even had a way to filter by sites you have not visited yet.

But this seems different, this is specific to Microsoft Advertising's Bing search ads.

Forum discussion at X.

