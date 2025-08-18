Google Ads To Accept Sports Betting Ads In Missouri

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads St Louis Arch

Google has updated its Gambling and games policy to now allow sports betting ads in the state of Missouri. This change is in effect as of August 15, 2025.

Google wrote, "In August 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated. We will begin to accept and run ads for sports betting from certified, state-licensed entities in Missouri from August 15, 2025."

You still need to apply for certification to be allowed to run ads for sports betting in the United States and other countries that allow it.

"Application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region effective immediately," Google added.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2025

Aug 18, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Cooled & Calmed This Weekend

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Updates Google Ads API Documentation

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Language Targeting For Search Campaigns Going Away

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Preview Ad Link In View Asset Details

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Accept Sports Betting Ads In Missouri

Aug 18, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Video: Playing Ping Pong At Google
Next Story: Google Ads New Preview Ad Link In View Asset Details

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.