Google has updated its Gambling and games policy to now allow sports betting ads in the state of Missouri. This change is in effect as of August 15, 2025.

Google wrote, "In August 2024, the Google Ads Gambling and games policy United States country-specifics will be updated. We will begin to accept and run ads for sports betting from certified, state-licensed entities in Missouri from August 15, 2025."

You still need to apply for certification to be allowed to run ads for sports betting in the United States and other countries that allow it.

"Application for certification will be open to advertisers who wish to promote online gambling content in this region effective immediately," Google added.

