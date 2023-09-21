Google Maps User Contributed Policy Fake Engagement & Personal Information Updated

Google has made two updates to its prohibited and restricted content policy for Google Maps user-contributed content. The impacted sections are the fake engagement and personal information sections. Here is what was added.

Under the fake engagement section, Google added this bullet:

Content that has been posted using an emulator or other device tampering service, modified operating system, or other method to mimic genuine engagement, manipulate sensor data or results, or otherwise thwart or confuse normal operations.

Google doesn't want you to use emulators or other tampering devices to fake engagement.

The personal information section was completely revamped. Previously it read:

We don’t allow content that contains private or confidential information such as credit card details, medical records, or government–issued identification—whether yours or someone else’s.

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

Now it is much more fleshed out and reads:

Do not distribute or post personal information without consent. Personal information is defined as information that applies to a living identifiable person and disclosure could result in risk of harm if it is compromised or misused. This includes:

Content which contains personal information of another posted without their consent such as: full/last name, their face in a photograph or a video, or other information which has been reported as having been posted without consent.

We do allow merchants to post contact information related to their business including phone, email, or social media handles.

We also allow an individual’s full name if it is part of the commonly known or advertised business entity or if they are a public-facing professional conducting business under their name.

If you believe your personal information has been posted without your consent, please follow these instructions to flag the review.

Here is a screenshot of what was added:

Those were the changes to these policies.

