Google Tests "Ask Your Own" Under People Also Ask

Google Search has started to test a box labeled "ask your own" under the People also ask and more questions section. This seems to take you into a chat-like experience, maybe in the Search Generative Experience, that gives you more answers based on the question you enter into the box.

Here is a screenshot of this from Sherry Bonelli who posted this on X. Sherry said she thinks this is related to SGE:

Here is a different version from Shalom Goodman on X:

I tried replicating this myself to dig into it deeper but I cannot replicate it.

Are you able to see this?

Forum discussion at X.