Google Search Tests European Union Energy Labels On Products

Google is testing displaying the European Union energy labels or icons on some product search results. The energy efficiency of the appliance is rated in terms of a set of energy efficiency classes from A to G on the label, A being the most energy efficient, G the least efficient.

Here is a screenshot showing the E label on a refrigerator, I think, spotted by Thomas Eccel and posted on X:

Here are the EU energy label icons:

We have seen something somewhat similar with Google showing EnergyStar.gov and Energy.gov labels on some US products.

But this is different in that there are specific grades of energy use provided by the EU.

