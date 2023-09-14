Google Search Products Overlay With Zoomable Product Images

Google Search now zooms in on product images when you are previewing a specific from on the right-hand panel. All you need to do is hover your mouse cursor over the product image.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and notified me of this on X - I can replicate this, so here is a GIF of this in action:

Here is Khushal's videocast:

↗️ Google with zoom feature while hover on product image on product overlay page



↗️ Also saw this some time ago



↗️ looks newish pic.twitter.com/GwB2d1wGtm — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 12, 2023

Forum discussion at X.