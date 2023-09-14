Google Search Products Overlay With Zoomable Product Images

Sep 14, 2023
Google Search now zooms in on product images when you are previewing a specific from on the right-hand panel. All you need to do is hover your mouse cursor over the product image.

Khushal Bherwani spotted this and notified me of this on X - I can replicate this, so here is a GIF of this in action:

Here is Khushal's videocast:

Forum discussion at X.

