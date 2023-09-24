Google: Keep Important Content Out Of Before Or After CSS Pseudo-Elements

Sep 24, 2023
Google posted on Twitter "we recommend not adding meaningful content or symbols using ::before or ::after CSS pseudo-elements." Google said such content "might not be used for indexing your pages." Note, this is not a change to how Google Search works, it is just now mentioned in the documentation.

Google added that it "clarified in the developer's guide that Google Search currently may not index content inside CSS content properties as that isn't part of the DOM."

Google added that you can still use the element for decorative purposes.

A CSS pseudo-element is a keyword added to a selector that lets you style a specific part of the selected element(s). A CSS pseudo-element is used to style specified parts of an element. It can be used to style the first letter, or line, of an element and insert content before, or after, the content of an element. You can see examples of how this is done on W3 Schools.

Google said they specifically updated their help documentation to mention this.

Here is that tweet:

Note, this is not a new change but an update to the documentation:

