Google Promoting Search Generative Experience In Traditional Search Results

Google is now showing banners and overlays to promote its new Google Search Generative Experience directly in its traditional search results interface. The overlay says, "Search with an AI-powered boost, try out a new generative AI experiment from Google."

Andrew Shotland spotted this and posted this screenshot on X:

Andrew Shotland wrote, "Looks like Google SGE is rolling out wider. This pop-up just appeared on one of our profiles."

Microsoft Bing was being a lot more aggressive in its push for searchers to try Bing Chat. While Google's attempt is not subtle, it is probably acceptable for Google to test out on some searchers.

Keep in mind, SGE is only available to searchers in the US, Japan and India.

