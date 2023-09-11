New: Google Search Console Shows Merchant Center Visibility Issues & Changes

Google announced that Google Search Console will now show Google Merchant Center visibility issues and changes in new reports. There are two new reports, the first report shows when products stop appearing on the Shopping tab due to any issues and the second shows changes in clicks and changes ranking of products on Google Search.

This upgrade comes almost a year after Google added shopping data to Search Console reporting, which was last November.

Here is a screenshot of the first report (click to enlarge) that shows how "merchants will receive notifications when products stop appearing on the Shopping tab due to any issues," Gogole said:

Here is the second report, this screenshot (click to enlarge) shows "merchants opportunities to increase clicks and improve ranking of products on Google," Google said.

To enable these new enhancements in your Shopping tab Listing report within Search Console, you need to associate your Google Search Console property with a Google Merchant Center account. The association can be easily created by any Search Console property owner with admin rights to the relevant Merchant Center account. Once the association is created, all Search Console users of the property will be able to see the new experience, Google explained.

Google said these two new reports are rolling out "gradually over the next few weeks" in the Shopping tab listing in Search Console.

Forum discussion at X.