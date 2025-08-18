Google Ads New Preview Ad Link In View Asset Details

Aug 18, 2025
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Preview Lens

Google may have added a new convenient feature in the Google Ads console that lets you preview ads directly from the view assets detail screen. Clicking on the preview ad button shows the preview within the same window.

This change was spotted by Govind Singh Panwar who posted about it on X - he wrote, "Google Ads is now showing a "Preview Ad" option right next to View asset details." He added that "Clicking it pops up an ad preview right within the same window."

Govind also said this is "super handy for quick reviews without navigating away."

Here are his screenshots:

Google Ads Assets Preview Ad Button

Google Ads Assets Preview Ad

Forum discussion at X.

 

