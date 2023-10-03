Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2023

I posted the big October 2023 Google webmaster report, its a great place to catch up. Bing is testing showing the number of visits on a search ads in the search results. Google is testing a back to top button in the desktop search results, that's weird. Microsoft said no one hits 30 Bing Chat turns in a conversation. Bing's DALL-E 3 went live this weekend and it is super slow.

  • October 2023 Google Webmaster Report
    Here is the big Google webmaster report for October, where I sum up all the most important topics SEOs need to know with Google organic search over the past thirty days or so.
  • Bing Tests Showing Number Of Visits On Search Ads Per Month
    Bing seems to be testing showing the number of people who visited a website listed in a search ad. The ad in the Bing Search results says X "visitors in the past month."
  • Bing DALL-E 3 Went Live Over The Weekend But It Was Painfully Slow
    Microsoft launched DALL-E 3 in Bing Chat late on Friday night and went it went live, it just stalled. It took a really long time for Bing Chat to create images using DALL-E 3 after it went live. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft wrote on X on Sunday, "Folks, we know DALL-E 3.0 generation right now is taking longer than normal. We expected some strong interest, but we didn't expect THAT much, especially given it's a weekend. Bringing more GPUs in, will be better soon."
  • Microsoft: No One Hits 30 Bing Chat Turns In A Conversation Per Session
    A few months ago, Microsoft increased the Bing Chat conversation limit to 30 turns in a chat conversation. But according to Mikhail Parakhin of Microsoft, no one hits that number - most people do way less than 30 conversations in a session.
  • Google Testing Red Back To Top Button On Desktop Search
    Google may be testing a bright red "back to top" button in the desktop search results. As you scroll down, this button overlays at the top portion of the screen.
  • Google's 25th Birthday Celebration Photos (Many Photos)
    Last week, Google celebrated its 25th birthday and of course, most, if not all, the Google offices around the world had celebrations, parties, cakes, balloons and more for the special day.

