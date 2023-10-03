Daily Search Forum Recap: October 3, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the big October 2023 Google webmaster report, its a great place to catch up. Bing is testing showing the number of visits on a search ads in the search results. Google is testing a back to top button in the desktop search results, that's weird. Microsoft said no one hits 30 Bing Chat turns in a conversation. Bing's DALL-E 3 went live this weekend and it is super slow.

