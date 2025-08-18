Google Ads will be removing the language targeting setting from Google Ads Search campaigns by the end of 2025. This notice was posted quietly at the top of a Google help document in the Google Ads help center. Instead, Google will use its magical AI to detect the language targeting automatically for you.

Ezra Sackett spotted this and posted about in on LinkedIn, hat tip PPC News, and Ezra wrote, "Has anyone heard more details about this upcoming change to campaign language settings? Very curious to hear more info on exactly how and when this will roll out."

The language on the help document reads:

Note: By the end of 2025, the language targeting setting will be removed from Google Ads Search campaigns. You won’t have to set a campaign language targeting manually. Language will be automatically detected with the help of Google AI. Non-Search campaign functionality won’t change.

Here is a screenshot:

"I'm hopeful this will be a net positive and make campaign management/structure easier in the long run but realistically there will probably be some messy mismatched languages with copy in the initial roll out," Ezra added.

Jyll Saskin Gales added in the comments, "It's the wording of this stuff that annoys me. I don't mind the change, I get it, but when Google tries to frame it as "just trust our AI, you don't need to think about this anymore!" - that's what pisses advertisers off."

