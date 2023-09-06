Google: Search Console Insights Tip For Creating Modern Looking Content Is Not Official

Did you know that the Google Search Console Insights analytics tool offers "tips." Did you know that some of those tips are not SEO or technical in nature? One of those tips says to "create modern looking and visually appealing content." But John Mueller of Google said that tip is just a "general tip."

Simon Cox pointed this out and John Mueller replied on Mastodon. Simon shared a screenshot of the Google Search Console Insights tips section that reads, "Create modern looking & visually appealing content. Make sure the content's presentation looks modern and inviting and that the texts can be easily read on mobile devices. Visuals can be powerful, such as large high quality images and videos."

Here is that screenshot:

Simon asked, "I'm assuming Google doesn't actually have a way to measure "modern looking"?"

John Mueller replied, "There's no official metric here, it's not a technical thing, this is just a general tip."

So don't worry too much about those general tips, at least for SEO purposes???

Forum discussion at Mastodon.