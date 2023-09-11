Google May Allow Adult Themed Content On Google Maps For Adult Service Businesses

Sep 11, 2023 • 7:31 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google has added a new line to its prohibited & restricted content Google Maps policies under the "adult-themed content" section that is more receptive to adult content.

The new line reads, "We may allow a legitimate business website that contains adult-themed content if the business provides relevant adult services."

It seems to me that Google will allow some adult service businesses that have adult-themed content on their websites to be listed on Google Maps.

Here is the new section in a screen capture (click to enlarge):

Here is the old version in a screen capture (click to enlarge):

Mike said this might not be the practice...

