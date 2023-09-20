Google: Compilation Of ChatGPT Output Is Not Unique Content

Google's John Mueller said on X that a compilation of ChatGPT output does not make your content unique or worthy of outranking other content on the internet. He posted on X that a site should instead "focus on unique, compelling, high-quality content that adds to the web."

He was looking at a specific site who was complaining they were not ranking well in Google Search, so he replied, "I think you should focus on unique, compelling, high-quality content that adds to the web. As you have it now, it looks like a compilation of ChatGPT output on topics that tons of sites have already covered."

He went on to add, "I suspect revamping your site to be significantly better than all the other "net worth" sites is going to be a lot harder than just focusing on something new (and deleting the old), where you *know* that you have new & valuable information to share."

Using ChatGPT does not make your content unique because, as he said before, AI will rehash other content that was already published on the web.

