Google: No Such Thing As "Back To The Same" For Search Rankings After A Site Revamp

The other day we covered how Google's John Mueller said that there is no way to prevent traffic loss after a website revamp. John this morning added that there is also no "back to the same" as you were in search rankings before that website revamp.

John Mueller wrote on X "If you make a change to your site, the search engines will adapt to that change. It can be a negative, it can be a positive." "There is no "back to the same," he added.

In short, if you make changes to your website, especially if you completely revamp your website, your rankings will change. You may lose some of your rankings and you may gain new ones. Your traffic likely will go down in the short term but hopefully, you'll see a gain in the long term. But when you make changes, Google's rankings will pick up on those changes and change as well.

Here are those tweets:

There is no specific time or guarantee. If you make a change to your site, the search engines will adapt to that change. It can be a negative, it can be a positive. There is no "back to the same". — Expert prompt engineer with 8+ yrs experience, ama (@JohnMu) September 13, 2023

Got it?

