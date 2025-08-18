Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2025

Aug 18, 2025
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility finally cooled this weekend. Google updated the Google Ads API documentation. Google Ads language targeting is being removed from search campaigns. Google Ads has a new preview ad option in the view asset details. Google Ads now allows sports betting in Missouri.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Cooled & Calmed This Weekend
    It has been week after week of intensely heated Google search ranking volatility, and it is time I start reporting when the volatility cools or calms down. Well, this weekend we had a bit of a cooling period, where the chatter within the SEO community lightened up and the third-party tools showed lower volatility.
  • Google Ads Language Targeting For Search Campaigns Going Away
    Google Ads will be removing the language targeting setting from Google Ads Search campaigns by the end of 2025. This notice was posted quietly at the top of a Google help document in the Google Ads help center.
  • Google Ads New Preview Ad Link In View Asset Details
    Google may have added a new convenient feature in the Google Ads console that lets you preview ads directly from the view assets detail screen. Clicking on the preview ad button shows the preview within the same window.
  • Google Updates Google Ads API Documentation
    As I briefly mentioned two weeks ago, Google has updated the Google Ads API documentation. Now, Google had told us what exactly was updated from the previous version. Google said these updates were "designed to make your development experience smoother, faster, and more intuitive."
  • Google Ads To Accept Sports Betting Ads In Missouri
    Google has updated its Gambling and games policy to now allow sports betting ads in the state of Missouri. This change is in effect as of August 15, 2025.
  • Video: Playing Ping Pong At Google
    Here is a video of two people playing ping pong at Google. Google does love its ping pong tables, and we've covered many of them over the years.

