Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking volatility finally cooled this weekend. Google updated the Google Ads API documentation. Google Ads language targeting is being removed from search campaigns. Google Ads has a new preview ad option in the view asset details. Google Ads now allows sports betting in Missouri.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Cooled & Calmed This Weekend
It has been week after week of intensely heated Google search ranking volatility, and it is time I start reporting when the volatility cools or calms down. Well, this weekend we had a bit of a cooling period, where the chatter within the SEO community lightened up and the third-party tools showed lower volatility.
-
Google Ads Language Targeting For Search Campaigns Going Away
Google Ads will be removing the language targeting setting from Google Ads Search campaigns by the end of 2025. This notice was posted quietly at the top of a Google help document in the Google Ads help center.
-
Google Ads New Preview Ad Link In View Asset Details
Google may have added a new convenient feature in the Google Ads console that lets you preview ads directly from the view assets detail screen. Clicking on the preview ad button shows the preview within the same window.
-
Google Updates Google Ads API Documentation
As I briefly mentioned two weeks ago, Google has updated the Google Ads API documentation. Now, Google had told us what exactly was updated from the previous version. Google said these updates were "designed to make your development experience smoother, faster, and more intuitive."
-
Google Ads To Accept Sports Betting Ads In Missouri
Google has updated its Gambling and games policy to now allow sports betting ads in the state of Missouri. This change is in effect as of August 15, 2025.
-
Video: Playing Ping Pong At Google
Here is a video of two people playing ping pong at Google. Google does love its ping pong tables, and we've covered many of them over the years.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hello marketers, I am out for a week of family time starting today and will be returning on Monday 8/26. You'll also see this reflected in my handle name. As always, please contact Support for account inquiries. Have a good week, AdsLiaison on X
- The Future of Google Analytics: Fireside Chat, Google Analytics Community
- The most popular Google searches worldwide - July 2025, Similarweb on X
- This tool allows you to see if a person, brand, product or service is a known entity in Google's knowledge graph., DEJAN on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- LinkedIn expands Thought Leader Ads to promote event posts
- Facebook upgrades Professional Dashboard with new insights
- Call it whatever you want – just don’t call it ‘Answer Engine’
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- The end of easy PPC attribution – and what to do next
- The ultimate Shopify SEO and AI readiness playbook
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Excluding Staging Sites, KRM Digital Marketing
Industry & Business
- I talked to Sam Altman about the GPT-5 launch fiasco, The Verge
- Perplexity Offered Around $1 Billion for Brave Browser, The Information
- Sam Altman defends GPT-5 launch, predicts massive new spending, Axios
- Australian regulator sues Google over anti-competitive Search deals, Reuters
- EU push to protect digital rules holds up trade statement with US, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google agrees $36 million fine for anti-competitive deals with Australia telcos, Reuters
Links & Content Marketing
- 45 Content Marketing Statistics 2025 (Data & Trends), Demand Sage
- A 3-step copywriting formula that makes buyers take action, MarTech
- Ethical Storytelling in PR: Relevance, Reputation, Results, Screaming Frog
Local & Maps
- Opendoor Hunts for New CEO as Wheeler Steps Down, Lifting Shares, Bloomberg
- How to Keep Your Home Private on Google Street View, CNET
Mobile & Voice
- ChatGPT's mobile app has generated $2B to date, earns $2.91 per install, TechCrunch
- Global Smart Glasses Shipments Soared 110% YoY in H1 2025, With Meta Capturing Over 70% Share, Counterpoint
- Why Doesn’t the Vision Pro Have More Immersive Video? Apple Is Slow-Rolling It, Bloomberg
SEO
- As Publishers Face Search Headwinds, Creators Gain Affiliate Spend, AdWeek
- How much content do top-ranking eCommerce category pages really have? [2025 study], Digitaloft
- How To Speak the Language of Your Top SEO Stakeholders, Moz
- SEO Myth: You Must Minify Every Single Piece Of Code!, Nikki Pilkington
- Does breadcrumb placement impact SEO performance?, SearchPilot
- Winning the New AI Search Game: How to Capture 20% More Ad Inventory Before Your Competitors Do, Brainlabs
PPC
Search Features
- 5 helpful Chrome features for students, Google Blog
- Beware of this customer service scam in Google’s AI Overviews, Washington Post
- Google Might Not Believe It, But Its AI Summaries Are Bad News for Publishers, PCMag
- GPT-5 is supposed to be nicer now, TechCrunch
- How LLMs are Changing Search and Audience Habits, Harry Clarkson-Bennett
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.