Google Mobile Tests Search Menu On Left Side Bar

Several months ago, Google tested displaying a left-hand sidebar filter on the desktop search interface. Google is doing something similar on mobile search, but now they are tucking the search menu items, video, images, maps, etc., in a left bar menu.

Shalom Goodman spotted this change and posted screenshots and a videocast of it in action on Twitter. Here is the video he created as a GIF:

I cannot replicate this, but I find the user experience to be cool. I suspect it will be confusing for the average searcher.

Here is more from Shalom:

Forum discussion at Twitter.