Microsoft has moved the Copilot search tab under the Bing Search box to the first position in that menu bar. With that change, it seems Microsoft renamed the "All" tab to "Web."

Microsoft relaunched Copilot Search last April. This might be related to that and also related to Google placing AI Mode as the first tab.

Here is what it looks like now:

Bing Search Bar Copilot First Web Tab

Here is the old version:

Bing Search Bar Old

I suspect this change is to highlight the importance of Copilot Search in Microsoft Bing's strategy?

Spotted via Sachin Patel who posted on X:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Bing Places Copilot Search As First Tab & Replaces All With Web

Jul 2, 2025

