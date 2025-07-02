Microsoft has moved the Copilot search tab under the Bing Search box to the first position in that menu bar. With that change, it seems Microsoft renamed the "All" tab to "Web."

Microsoft relaunched Copilot Search last April. This might be related to that and also related to Google placing AI Mode as the first tab.

Here is what it looks like now:

Here is the old version:

I suspect this change is to highlight the importance of Copilot Search in Microsoft Bing's strategy?

Spotted via Sachin Patel who posted on X:

Bing has replaced 'Search Results' with 'Web' on their page. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/pTyIswwM4N — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 1, 2025

