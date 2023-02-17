Scrollable & Expandable Google Knowledge Panel

Feb 17, 2023 • 7:21 am | comments (2) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Google Slide

Did you see the scrollable and expandable features in some user experiences with the Google Search knowledge panel and answer boxes?Well, here are examples of both - I am not sure if they are new, for some reason, I don't think they are - but I don't think I've covered it before.

The scrollable knowledge panel, spotted by Mordy Oberstein and posted on Twitter. Note, I can replicate this in all browsers, which makes me think it is not new, but again, I really didn't report on it. Maybe this is something like it but not really.

Here is what I see:

Google Expandable Carousel Panel Click

Here is what Mordy showed:

Then when I was trying to replicate this for other queries, I saw this expandable version, which again, I don't know if it is new, it is like that interactive knowledge panel section we covered a bit ago.

Google Expandable Carousel Panel

Google's interfaces keep getting clicky.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

