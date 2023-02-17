Scrollable & Expandable Google Knowledge Panel

Did you see the scrollable and expandable features in some user experiences with the Google Search knowledge panel and answer boxes?Well, here are examples of both - I am not sure if they are new, for some reason, I don't think they are - but I don't think I've covered it before.

The scrollable knowledge panel, spotted by Mordy Oberstein and posted on Twitter. Note, I can replicate this in all browsers, which makes me think it is not new, but again, I really didn't report on it. Maybe this is something like it but not really.

Here is what I see:

Here is what Mordy showed:

Then when I was trying to replicate this for other queries, I saw this expandable version, which again, I don't know if it is new, it is like that interactive knowledge panel section we covered a bit ago.

Google's interfaces keep getting clicky.

Forum discussion at Twitter.