Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads, where there are unexpected errors, high latency and other unexpected issues with the Google Ads advertiser console. Google said access is fine but it is likely serving some errors and other issues.

Google wrote:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

This was confirmed by Google at 7:43 pm ET today, July 2, 2025.

These issues are pretty common for the Google Ads console, but it is not that often that Google would confirm the issue. For example, Google Ads had major issues with the Google Ads API this Sunday, which did not get a confirmation from Google. And a few weeks ago, Google also had a confirmed issue with Google Ads.

Google also said this is an issue with Search Ads 360.

You can check the status of the issue over here.

