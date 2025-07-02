Confirmed: Google Ads Errors & High Latency Issues

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:55 pm 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Phone Cracked

Google has confirmed an issue with Google Ads, where there are unexpected errors, high latency and other unexpected issues with the Google Ads advertiser console. Google said access is fine but it is likely serving some errors and other issues.

Google wrote:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The affected users are able to access Google Ads, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior.

This was confirmed by Google at 7:43 pm ET today, July 2, 2025.

These issues are pretty common for the Google Ads console, but it is not that often that Google would confirm the issue. For example, Google Ads had major issues with the Google Ads API this Sunday, which did not get a confirmation from Google. And a few weeks ago, Google also had a confirmed issue with Google Ads.

Google also said this is an issue with Search Ads 360.

You can check the status of the issue over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Confirmed: Google Ads Errors & High Latency Issues

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:55 pm
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2025

Jul 2, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?

Jul 2, 2025 - 8:35 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

July 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google On Links & Core Updates

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Places Copilot Search As First Tab & Replaces All With Web

Jul 2, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.