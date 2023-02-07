Google Search People Cards Now Visible In US

Back in 2020, Google Search introduced a feature named people cards. It was only available in India but now it seems like it might be expanding, as I can now see it in the United States.

Brian Freiesleben's card, which he created when it was first announced by spoofing his location to be in India, is now showing up as a people card for searchers in the United States. Personally, I was able to bring it up on my mobile device in New York.

Here is a screenshot he shared of this on Twitter:

He said, "I found my name now triggers a ‘people card’. This was introduced in Google India back in 2020. I spoofed my location back then to create the card and now (finally) it’s appearing."

Glenn Gabe was able to replicate it as well:

Man, I have tried to kill that flickr page so many times...it pops back like a weed every time. This is new motivation to try to unlock that account and delete it haha. — Brian Freiesleben (@type_SEO) February 3, 2023

