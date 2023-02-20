Google Business Profile Profile Strength Widget Now Live & Many Local SEOs Not Happy

Last June, Google began testing a "profile strength" widget or status icon that shows you if you need to do more with your Google Business Profile. Well, that just went live on Friday and seemed to be fully rolled out. But many local SEOs are not happy with it.

Google places a little icon next to a "profile strength" label that shows you how complete your Google Business Profile is. Here is what it looks like:

Here are local SEOs show spotted this over the weekend:

Google added a "Profile Strength" to the NMX. pic.twitter.com/oJ6Z8tnNtX — ClaudiaT (@ClaudiaTomina) February 17, 2023

So what is the issue? Well, local SEO experts are the ones to know when the profile is complete. Just because a business listing doesn't use every feature, for example ads, it doesn't mean that the profile is not complete.

Here is Darren clicking on the icon and then being asked to use Google Ads to get the complete score:

Now the clients of these local SEOs are reaching out panicked that their profiles are not complete.

Let alone having to manage business profiles in web search:

Do you have to deal with clients who see this and ask why their profiles are not complete?

