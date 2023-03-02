Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

I posted the big Google webmaster report, so you can catch up on all the big stories for the past month. Google Ads updated some of its ad policies. Google treats hashtags as words in a piece of content. Google spoke more about the lastmod date in XML sitemaps. Google said blocking other crawlers won't impact Googlebot.

Norwegian DPA issues preliminary ruling in Google Analytics case, IAPP

Microsoft's implementation of Bing Chat AI on Windows 11 is complete trash, Windows Central

