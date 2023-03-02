Daily Search Forum Recap: March 2, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
I posted the big Google webmaster report, so you can catch up on all the big stories for the past month. Google Ads updated some of its ad policies. Google treats hashtags as words in a piece of content. Google spoke more about the lastmod date in XML sitemaps. Google said blocking other crawlers won't impact Googlebot.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- March 2023 Google Webmaster Report
Here is the big Google webmaster report for March 2023, where I cover all the most important things that happened with Google search over the past month. The highlights include the Google product reviews update and a few unconfirmed updates. Of course, the Google Bard tease and AI content guidelines for Google Search, plus much more.
- Google: We Treat Hashtags As Words In Content
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter, "when it comes to web pages in Google Search, hashtags are just words, they have no special meaning or effect." So if you are big into hashtagging everything, Google will consume it as just content on the page.
- Google On lastmod Tag In XML Sitemap: Update The Date If Your Providing Something New
Google's John Mueller spoke a bit more about when you should update the date in the lastmod tag in the XML sitemap file. He said on Twitter if you are "providing something new for search engines that you'd like reflected in search," then update the date, if not, then don't.
- Google Ads Policy Changes For Malicious Software, Compromised Sites & Unwanted Software
Google Ads is updating its Malicious or unwanted software policy on May 9, 2023. The policy will be split into three policies, Malicious software, Compromised sites, and Unwanted software.
- Google: Blocking Other Crawlers Does Not Impact Google Search
Google's John Mueller was asked if Google Search would be impacted if you block other crawlers, like Bing or the ChatGPT crawler. John said no, "Google doesn't care if you block other crawlers."
- G Bike Parking Spot At The GooglePlex
I've seen G-Bike parking spot signs at the Google office before but I don't remember seeing it printed on a spot in one of the parking spots at the Google office, the GooglePlex.
