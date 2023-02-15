PSA: Legacy Google My Business Insights API Going Offline Monday, February 20th

Just a PSA, Google is fully deprecating the legacy Google My Business Insights API on February 20, 2023 - this coming Monday. This is not new, most of those using the old API had most of its features deprecated now and we reported about this last year. But now the remainder of the features are fully going offline this coming Monday.

The Google My Business Insights reporting API is going 100% offline Monday. So pulling insights data into your reports will stop working after Monday.

If you have not done so yet, "upgrade" to the new Business Profile Performance API. Google posted the deprecation schedule a while back and previously, it was set to deprecate April 2022 but Google extended it. It does not seem like Google will extend it again.

Some tool providers are emailing customers about the change and to expect some changes to how the data is shown in their tools.

You can see more about the Google Business Profile Performance API over here. I hope that you were using the old API that you have already upgraded by now; otherwise, you might have a long weekend in front of you.

