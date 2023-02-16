Survey Says SEO Think Microsoft will Gain Less Than 5% Market Share From Google

Matt McGee posted a poll on Twitter asking how much of Google's search engine usage market share do you expect the new Bing with ChatGPT to take in the next year? Most who responded, who I assume are SEOs, said less than 5%.

The poll has over 560 responses, so not a ton of responses, but here is the breakdown of those responses:

60% said between 0-5% market share

20% said between 6-10% market share

10% said between 11-20% /li>

10% said more than 20%/li>

Here is the poll:

Honestly, I stopped predicting market share change, I am almost always wrong. But Google is still massive, so Bing only needs to take a small percentage to make real money. Bing is already profitable for Microsoft, so any increase is huge for Microsoft.

Forum discussion at Twitter.