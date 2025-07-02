Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are starting to see early signs of the Google June 2025 core update touching down. I posted the big monthly Google webmaster report. Google's John Mueller said links don't really impact core updates. Bing is testing placing Copilot Search at the beginning of its search bar, like Google did with AI Mode. Google is testing e-commerce cards at a glance. Google Ads bans pill pressers. Microsoft Advertising is getting rid of target CPA and target ROAS.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2025 Core Update Volatility Just Began - Do You See It?
    Google announced the release of the June 2025 core update on June 30th at around 10:37 am ET. It seems as of July 2nd, we are starting to see the first signs of it actually starting to cause ranking volatility. It is early and I suspect you will all see this more visibly in the next day or so, but it does seem the core update ranking fluctuations have begun.
  • Google On Links & Core Updates
    Google's John Mueller said that he doesn't think links play a role with how core updates work. He wrote on Bluesky, "I can't think of how these links would play a role with the core updates."
  • Bing Places Copilot Search As First Tab & Replaces All With Web
    Microsoft has moved the Copilot search tab under the Bing Search box to the first position in that menu bar. With that change, it seems Microsoft renamed the "All" tab to "Web."
  • July 2025 Google Webmaster Report
    The past thirty days in the Google search and SEO universe was pretty hectic. We closed it out with the June 2025 core update after numerous unconfirmed Google ranking updates over the month...
  • Google E-Commerce Cards With At A Glance Label Text
    Google has these e-commerce or product cards that show up at the top of the search results. Now, Google is testing labeling them with not just the product category name but also now with "at a glance" added to the name.
  • Microsoft Advertising Target CPA and Target ROAS Going Away On August 4th
    Microsoft Advertising will soon retire Target CPA and Target ROAS as a standalone bidding strategies. Instead, those bidding strategies will be merged with Max Conversions and Max Conversion Value. This will happen on August 4, 2025, said Navah Hopkins from Microsoft.
  • Google Ads Bans Tablet Presses Ads
    Google will soon ban ads for tablet or pill presses; they will be added to the list of dangerous products or services. Ads for pill presses, tableting machines, dies, molds, stamps, punches used for creation or imprinting of pills and tablets will not be allowed after September 1, 2025.
  • Google Skee-Ball In Game Room
    Google loves there game rooms and as you can see from the photo I found on Instagram, they even have the skee-ball games at their office. This was in the Austin Google office.

