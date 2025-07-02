Daily Search Forum Recap: July 2, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are starting to see early signs of the Google June 2025 core update touching down. I posted the big monthly Google webmaster report. Google's John Mueller said links don't really impact core updates. Bing is testing placing Copilot Search at the beginning of its search bar, like Google did with AI Mode. Google is testing e-commerce cards at a glance. Google Ads bans pill pressers. Microsoft Advertising is getting rid of target CPA and target ROAS.

