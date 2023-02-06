Google: JSON-LD, Microdata & RDFa Are All Equally Fine For Structured Data

Google has clarified in its search developer documents that JSON-LD, Microdata and RDFa are all fully supported forms for structured data and Google Search. Google wrote, "all three supported formats are equally fine for Google, as long as they are valid and implemented properly per the feature's documentation."

The old paragraph in the documentation read:

Google Search supports structured data in the following formats, unless documented otherwise:

The new paragraph in the documentation now reads:

Google Search supports structured data in the following formats, unless documented otherwise. In general, we recommend using a format that's easiest for you to implement and maintain (in most cases, that's JSON-LD); all 3 formats are equally fine for Google, as long as the markup is valid and properly implemented per the feature's documentation.

This was updated because Google's Ryan Levering spotted the embedded tweet below, that shows there is confusion on which Google may or may not prefer. Ryan said, "We might need to tweak the wording for Google's main structured data page."

He said that Google "primarily recommend JSON-LD because sites screw up Microdata a lot more than they do JSON-LD because it's embedded. We don't have some secret plans to remove support for Microdata. Particularly for schema that is either very annotation/text heavy or very simple (so you don't need to do meta tag gymnastics), Microdata can make more sense."

Interesting that they are using ProfilePage markup for individual author pages. And wow, somehow it's not in JSON-LD lol, but in microdata. ok ok 🤔 https://t.co/XKWZbzzMbL pic.twitter.com/Q0MQzG6W99 — 🐝 Olesia Korobka 💙💛🐝 (@Giridja) February 1, 2023

So Lizzi Sassman updated the docs to reflect this.

