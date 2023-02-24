Google Maps App For Android Adds "Business" Profile Tab

Feb 24, 2023 • 7:41 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Maps App

The Google Maps app for Android has seem to add a new tab to manage your business profile(s). The tab shows a store icon with the word "Business" below it. Clicking it, lets you manage your Google Business Profile listing directly in the app.

Now, you can manage your business profile in the Google Maps app for a long time now, including on iOS. But the "business" icon, I believe is new.

Tricia Clements spotted this and posted about it on Twitter, she said, "Google Business Profile has a new place on mobile to access your profiles you manage. It's much easier to find than previously." Here is the screenshot:

Google Maps Android Business Tab

I suspect the tab won't show if you do not have a business associated with your Google account.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

