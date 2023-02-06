Google Tests Gray Boxed Snippets In Search Mobile

Feb 6, 2023
Google Box Style

Google is testing a new design for the mobile search result snippets. Google is boxing in the snippet, the description text, of a specific listing in a gray-shaded curved box.

This somewhat reminds me of the early featured snippet perspectives design but now this is for a normal search result snippet.

Saad AK spotted this and posted two screencasts of this in action, which I embedded below. Here is a screenshot from that screencast:

click for full size

What do you think of this design?

