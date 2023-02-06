Google Tests Gray Boxed Snippets In Search Mobile

Google is testing a new design for the mobile search result snippets. Google is boxing in the snippet, the description text, of a specific listing in a gray-shaded curved box.

This somewhat reminds me of the early featured snippet perspectives design but now this is for a normal search result snippet.

Saad AK spotted this and posted two screencasts of this in action, which I embedded below. Here is a screenshot from that screencast:

I saw a New design of Meta Descriptions on some search results.



Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. pic.twitter.com/Z2ddQg3REH — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) February 3, 2023

What do you think of this design?

