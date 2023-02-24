Report: Over 50% Of Google Search Business Flows Through Apple Devices

Feb 24, 2023
Did you know that (1) over 50% of the Google search business goes through an Apple device and (2) Google also gives Apple a share of the Chrome iOS (and Mac) revenue as well?

Danny Goodwin at Search Engine Land covered a report from The Register that says both these nuggets, plus more.

A court document (PDF here) says "More than half (50%) of Google’s search business was conducted through use of Apple devices." This is in section 19 and page 4 of this document.

He also notes that on page 356 of this report (PDF here) says "Google pays Apple a share of the search revenue it earns from browser traffic on iOS in the following contexts: in return for being the default search provider on Safari, Google pays Apple a share of revenue derived from Safari search traffic; and pursuant to various commercial arrangements, Google pays Apple a share of revenue derived from [redacted] search traffic."

The redacted part is supposedly Chrome.

It just shows how delicate the relationship between Google and Apple has been for so many years.

