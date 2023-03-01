Google Search "People Also Ask" Showing Less Often

Mar 1, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Owl

Both Semrush and RankRanger are reporting several point drops in the percentage of time a people also ask box shows up in the Google search results. The drop started on Friday, February 24th, a few days after the rollout of the February 2023 product reviews update.

Here is the Semrush report showing a drop from 65% to 57% of the time in the Google search results:

click for full size

Here is the RankRanger report showing a drop from 73% to 68% of the time in the Google search results:

click for full size

Moz is also noticing the drop:

I spotted this change via Mordy Obersterin on Twitter who said, "Whoop looks like PAA boxes are down from showing on 65% of SERPs to just over 55% (desktop but same story on mobile). Kinda correlates to the rank volatility over the past few days (but who knows)."

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: February 28, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus