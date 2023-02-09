GoogleProber - Confirmed Google User Agent

Feb 9, 2023
Google's John Mueller confirmed that the GoogleProber and the GoogleProducer (which we covered here) are both legit Googlebot user agents and crawlers. "These are official Google requests with a user-agent specific to the Google News config in Publisher Center so if they are blocked the feeds you set up may not work properly," John added.

John did admit there is an issue with one or both of these bots crawling too much (either for his site or in general). John said, "We have found an issue that is affecting you where we are making too frequent requests and this will be fixed shortly." John also said "We'll also work on fixing the broken info-link."

