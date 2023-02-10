Google People Also Ask "Trending" Label

Google is testing a "trending" label in the people also ask box in the mobile search results. I guess it shows trending searches in the category of what other people are asking about that query.

I cannot replicate this but Vijay Chauhan spotted this and posted a videocast of this on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from his video, then his video follows:

I commend Vijay for documenting so much, including the query he used to trigger this.

Here is another example:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

