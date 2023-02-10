Google People Also Ask "Trending" Label

Google is testing a "trending" label in the people also ask box in the mobile search results. I guess it shows trending searches in the category of what other people are asking about that query.

I cannot replicate this but Vijay Chauhan spotted this and posted a videocast of this on Twitter. Here is a screenshot from his video, then his video follows:

🔎People Also Ask



➡️Google tests Trending label for the people also ask

➡️ Query " valentine's day new york 2023 "

➡️ not sure it's new or old in Google Search?



cc - @rustybrick @glenngabe pic.twitter.com/HJqyVP8FRh — Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) February 9, 2023

I commend Vijay for documenting so much, including the query he used to trigger this.

Here is another example:

I just noticed that Google is showing a "Trending" label in the People also ask section for trending topics ⚡



What's interesting is Google is only showing articles published within the past 24 hours 🤯



I think the feature might be a test for users in India.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/9G4PSiKOkf — Swapnil Pate (@MrPateJr) February 10, 2023

Forum discussion at Twitter.